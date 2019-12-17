Goldman Sachs won’t give loans for arctic drilling

Goldman Sachs won’t finance new oil projects in the arctic.

It’s the first big U.S. bank to make the pledge.

The move is part of a change to the bank’s environmental policies.

The restrictions rule out projects in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which President Trump has sought to open to development.

Goldman Sachs says the funding freeze extends to new thermal coal mine and power plant development around the world.

The bank also announced a commitment to invest $750 billion over the next 10 years into areas that focus on climate transitions and inclusive growth.