Good Samaritans rescue 3-year-old boy from flipped kayak

by: WOODTV.com staff

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Plainfield Township firefighters are crediting a pair of good Samaritans for saving the life of a 3-year-old boy trapped under a flipped kayak.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department says it was alerted to the kayaking accident on the Rogue River near the Childsdale Avenue bridge around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say a kayak carrying the boy and one of his parents tipped over and the two were separated.

Austin Angell of Grandville and Halie Peters of Cedar Springs spotted the kayak about one-eighth of a mile downriver. Firefighters say the good Samaritans turned the kayak upright and freed the 3-year-old from the webbing he was tangled in.

Authorities say the child was alert and not injured, thanks to Angell and Peters.

“If it wasn’t for their quick actions, the outcome would have been much worse,” the firefighters’ union Facebook page states.

“Their willingness to take action saved the child’s life,” it adds.

Firefighters are urging boaters to stay off the Rogue River, which is fast-moving with unpredictable conditions because of recent rains.

