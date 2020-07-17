Goodbye, Quesarito: Taco Bell changes menu, dropping some favorite items

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Attention Taco Bell fans. Several popular items are being removed from the menu as the fast-food restaurant does a menu makeover.

Taco Bell is simplifying its menu in order to streamline operations, according to a news release on its website.

Here is what is being removed from the menu starting Aug. 13:

Tacos

  • Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Burritos

  • 7-Layer Burrito

Specialties

  • Quesarito (still available via web/app for order ahead)
  • Nachos Supreme

Cravings Value

  • Beefy Fritos Burrito®
  • Spicy Tostada
  • Triple Layer Nachos
  • Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Snacks

  • Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
  • Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)
  • Chips & Dips

Breakfast

  • Mini Skillet Bowl

Taco Bell is working on new items and plans on bringing back some classics on a limited-time basis.

Here are some of the new options coming soon:

$5 Grande Nachos Box: Includes a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream. The box, which comes complete with a medium drink, is returning for a limited time and is available for pick-up, delivery, and in the app.

Beef Burrito: A new permanent addition to our Cravings Value Menu.

Digital Access: While the quesarito will be removed from the menu in restaurants, you can still order it directly on the web or app.

Customization: Some vegetarian go-to items might be gone, but Taco Bell’s menu remains highly customizable. Don’t forget to look out for the vegetarian symbol on menus to indicate vegetarian products, you can also swap out any protein for beans in any menu item.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Adopting 5th Child

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/17

Alternative Baseball League

NDC JULY 17

Prepare for dangerous heat and severe storms

Furry Friends July 17

Baseball 7-16

Watch For Census Scams

Racing Dog

Private School Planning

Thursday, July 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More than racing

Crisis Hotline

Magical Minot

Next Gen 911

Road to Recovery: Chelsea Luger

Aluminum Can Shortage

Parks and Rec Month

SSN Scams

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16 SUPERSIZED

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss