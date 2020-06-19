Google Doodle commemorates Juneteenth with a video

In honor of Juneteenth, many companies around the country have given employees paid leave.

Now, Google is also jumping in to commemorate the 155th anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States with a video Google Doodle.

When you go to Google anytime on Friday, you will see a triangle on the picture to click to start playing the video doodle.

The video doodle seeks to educate and inform people who may not have previously known of Juneteenth’s historical significance.

It’s a blend of the words June and nineteenth and is the oldest known U.S. celebration of the end of slavery.

