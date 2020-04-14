Live Now
Google ‘Doodles’ honor all on the front line of coronavirus pandemic

National News

by: Andrew Schnitker

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Google Doodles are recognizing all of those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for the remainder of April.

The iconic header on Google’s search engine changes daily (sometimes hourly). Google says the latest series is to “honor many of those on the front lines” fighting against the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Google Doodle showed its appreciated to all public transportation workers.

You can look through all Google Doodles in this archive.

Wednesday’s Doodle will recognize all package, shipping and delivery workers.

On Monday, March 13, Google recognized the millions of grocery store workers.

Last week, the Google Doodle collection included recognition to doctors, nurses, emergency service workers, researchers, scientists, custodians, sanitation workers and farmers.

