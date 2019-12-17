Google’s version of iMessage now available for Androids

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Google’s version of iMessage is now available to Android owners in the U.S.

Google is calling its new service Chat, and it has tools that mirror Apple iMessage.

For example, Android users now have read receipts and a symbol that indicates when people are typing.

Chat also provides the ability to send higher-resolution images and videos on Android devices.

To get it, Android users need to update both their messages app and in some cases, their carrier services.

Chat first rolled out in June to users in the U.K., France and Mexico.

Like Apple’s iMessage, Android users can opt into the service or disable it if they don’t want it.

All Chat users in the U.S. will need a phone with rich communications services or RCS enabled.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

