GOP lawmaker proposes adding guns to Montana state flag

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, an American flag and a Montana state flag fly in front of Harrison High School, in Harrison, Mont. A proposal to change the Montana state flag to prominently feature firearms failed Friday, March 26, 2021, to pass a vote by the state House, after a Republican lawmaker said such a change would honor the state’s history. “Who doesn’t want to have a great gun flag?” Republican Rep. Caleb Hinkle asked during a hearing on his proposal. (AP Photo/Alison Noon, File)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A proposal to change the Montana state flag to prominently feature firearms failed to pass a vote by the state House.

Republican Rep. Caleb Hinkle said such a change would honor the state’s history. Hinkle suggested the change after Democratic Rep. Moffie Funk advanced a bill to study the possibility of designing a new state flag.

Hinkle offered to amend Funk’s proposal to add firearms to the flag.

Both the amendment and the original bill failed on the House floor.

The proposal came days after 10 people lost their lives in a mass shooting in Colorado that rekindled a national discussion on gun control measures.

