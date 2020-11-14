GOP leaders in 4 states quash dubious Trump bid on electors

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump protest the election outside of the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas. Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House. State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have all said they would not intervene in the selection of electors, who ultimately cast the votes that secure a candidate’s victory. Several noted that such a move would violate state law and a vote of the people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Class AAA Championship

Diabuddies Program

New Flooring Shop

Class AA Championship

Weather Radar Down

Friday, November 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Holiday Plans

United Way T Shirt Day

Minot Nurse

Vendor Village

Mandan School Diversity

COVID Deaths Explained

Legis on District 8

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

9-Man Football Championship

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

Get ready for a windy weekend

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 13

NDC NOV 13

Solid Comfort

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss