Gov. Bullock announces first phase of reopening Montana

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s churches will be allowed to hold services on Sunday and some businesses can re-open Monday under Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Restaurants, bars and casinos can reopen on May 4 with reduced capacity and an 11:30 p.m. closure time.

Schools have the option to return to in-classroom instruction on May 7, but districts can choose to continue distance learning.

People over age 65 or with underlying health conditions are asked to continue to stay at home.

The Montana Hospital Association is lifting its March 26 recommendation that hospitals cancel elective procedures as long as they have adequate protective equipment,

