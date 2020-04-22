Gov. Bullock announces first phase of reopening Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s churches will be allowed to hold services on Sunday and some businesses can re-open Monday under Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.
Restaurants, bars and casinos can reopen on May 4 with reduced capacity and an 11:30 p.m. closure time.
Schools have the option to return to in-classroom instruction on May 7, but districts can choose to continue distance learning.
People over age 65 or with underlying health conditions are asked to continue to stay at home.
The Montana Hospital Association is lifting its March 26 recommendation that hospitals cancel elective procedures as long as they have adequate protective equipment,