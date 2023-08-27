BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News previously reported on Governor Burgum’s approval of the ESB request, allowing student teachers to have larger roles in classrooms.

This is to address the statewide teacher shortage, but he says that it’s just a Band-Aid fix, and the education system is not the only workforce suffering.

“We have labor shortages across almost everything: nurses, bus drivers, CDL drivers for agriculture. But, we’ve got some school districts that have done a fantastic job, they’ve got all their teacher slots filled for this fall. Over half of our school districts are in that position. And then the remaining school districts, there are still about 150 positions open that represents less than 2%. So, we’ve got to make sure that we’re being proactive, not only on the supply of teachers, but also working on retaining teachers so that teachers have the support they need. So, they don’t leave their career early,” said Burgum.

According to teach.com, over a dozen states, representing all corners of the country, are experiencing a teacher shortage. And according to the study, teachers do travel for jobs. Rural areas are feeling it the worst. So far, North Dakota focused on the financial angle.

“Of course, we’ve also driven a lot more money into the system. We’ve had some of the biggest increases that we’ve ever given it. Over $250 million of additional state funding went into the budget this year, versus the prior years, and the K-12 budget is $2.3 billion, the majority of that going towards teacher salaries,” he said.

He says our state needs to think smarter, because teachers can go anywhere in the country and find a job right now.

“So, we’ve got to get better at recruiting and get better retention. And this in addition to the executive order on making sure the student teachers can teach. We also are forming a task force. That’s not going to solve the problem. The problems got to be solved locally. But we can get everybody together to try to identify best practices and best solutions to help make sure that we’ve got quality, capable teachers, for all of our students, when school starts this fall,” said Burgum.

Working with our local colleges and growing the teacher numbers in the state will also be a big move. It’s already starting in schools, like Minot State and University of Mary.

We will see just how well we retain these new teachers over the next few years.