Gov. Noem introduces heartbeat bill, telemedicine abortion bill drafts

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Gov. Kristi Noem has announced two anti-abortion bill drafts on Friday.

A bill focused on banning abortions after a heartbeat is found and a bill to ban telemedicine abortions in South Dakota have been announced by Noem as a march takes place in Washington, D.C.

“Every human life is unique and beautiful from the moment it is conceived. Every life is worthy of our protection, worthy of the right to live,” said Noem. “We hope that this year’s March for Life will be the last and that the Supreme Court will finally protect every unborn life. But until that comes to pass, these bills will ensure that both unborn children and their mothers are protected in South Dakota.”

Last year, Noem signed a bill to ban abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The heartbeat bill has been previously talked about, but now the text draft is available. The heartbeat bill draft can be read here, and the telemedicine abortion ban draft can be read here.