Gov’t says Fifth Third opened fake accounts like Wells Fargo

National News

by: KEN SWEET, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank, alleging the bank’s employees opened fake accounts for customers in order to meet aggressive sales targets.

The federal regulator alleged Monday that the bank knew its employees were opening fake accounts since at least 2008 and up until 2016, the same year that Wells Fargo admitted its own employees had opened fake accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Wells Fargo was forced to pay billions of dollars in fines and penalties for its bad behavior.

The CFPB alleges that some of the fake Fifth Third accounts were actually funded, meaning bank employees moved money from a customer’s existing account to their new one, without their consent. Fifth Third’s sales program required the accounts to be funded, so once the employee was credited for the sale, the money was moved back.

However, moving money without a customer’s consent is a violation of the Truth in Savings Act.

In a statement, Cincinnati-based Fifth Third said the CFPB’s lawsuit was unnecessary. The bank said it had already investigated the allegations and found 1,100 accounts were opened fraudulently out of 10 million existing accounts and the amount of financial damage caused by these employees was less than $30,000.

“When a federal court examines the evidence, we believe it will agree with Fifth Third that this is a limited and historical event,” said Susan Zaunbrecher, chief legal officer of the bank, in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warmer"

Arts for All

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arts for All"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region Basketball"

BSC Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signing"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Robert One Minute 3-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20"

Caucus Ready

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Ready"

Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lunch Debt"

MSU Student Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Student Center"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny"

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month"

Last look at WDA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last look at WDA"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Restaurant vs Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant vs Home"

Country House Plane Ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country House Plane Ride"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge