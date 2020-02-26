Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler’s tragic cruise ship death

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. Kimberley Wiegand, the mother of an 18-month-old Indiana girl who fell to her death from an open window on the cruise ship in Puerto Rico, told NBC’s “Today” show Monday, July 22, 2019 that her family will sue Royal Caribbean Cruises for “not having a safer situation on the 11th floor of that cruise ship.” (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who was holding his granddaughter before she fell from a cruise ship window and plunged to her death in Puerto Rico said he has agreed to a plea deal “to help end part of this nightmare.”

Salvatore Anello filed documents Monday in a Puerto Rico court to change his plea to guilty to a charge of negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand last July, family attorney Michael Winkleman told NBC News and the Indianapolis Star. He said Anello won’t face jail or prison time and will serve his probation in Indiana.

“I took a plea deal today to try to help end part of this nightmare for my family, if possible,” Anello, of South Bend, Indiana, said in a statement released by Winkleman. “The support they continue to give me has been beyond overwhelming and I can’t tell you how grateful I am for them.”

Royal Caribbean Cruises has said that surveillance video shows that Anello leaned out an 11th-floor window in a children’s play area on the ship for about eight seconds before he lifted his granddaughter to the window. Investigators say the girl slipped from Anello’s hands and plummeted to her death.

The girl’s family, though, claims in a lawsuit filed in January against the cruise line that it would have been “physically impossible” for Anello to lean out of that window.

Winkleman said the deal “is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26"

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow"

MINOT FIRE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MINOT FIRE UPDATE"

Class A Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Basketball"

Class B Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Girls Basketball"

Hazen Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Boys Bball"

UMary Women's Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Women's Bball"

Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Mischief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Mischief"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Hope for Haiti

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope for Haiti"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Coronavirus Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Impacts"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Teacher Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Shortage"

Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/25"

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with cooler afternoon highs"

Doug Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doug Update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge