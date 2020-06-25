7-year-old recovering from shark attack at Florida beach, mom says

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI — A 7-year-old Florida boy was injured after a trip to the beach on Monday, and his mother believes a bull shark was to blame.

The boy, identified as Jacob, was bitten after going into the water at Homestead Bayfront Park in Homestead, Florida, his mother said.

“When I went into the water, it was like an animal and it bit me,” Jacob recalled. “It was in three spots. here, here and here.”

“All we saw was the blood coming down,” said his mother Ethel, who did not want to be shown on camera.

Lifeguards quickly gave him medical attention, and Jacob was taken to a hospital, where he received 19 stitches.

Ethel said ultimately it was no one’s fault, but she wanted to get the message out to other parents so they know to keep a close eye on their children while they’re in the water.

“I just don’t want anyone to have a false sense of security that they think because it’s closed off that they’re safe there,” she said.

Fishing Captain Stan Saffan was shown pictures of his injuries and said he believes it may be a bull shark bite.

“When the water gets warm, the fish get pretty active,” Saffan said, adding that anytime you get into the water, you’re in shark territory. “Always be aware of your surroundings.”

As for Jacob, his mother says he didn’t shed a tear during the incident.

“He was cool, calm and collected. I, on the other hand, was a mess.”

Jacob’s grandmother has plans for whatever bit him if they ever catch it.

“To fry it and chop it up and eat it!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25"

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Police Reform Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform Debate"

State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Budget"

New Wellness Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Wellness Facility"

Bismarck Water Bills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Water Bills"

ID Body

Thumbnail for the video titled "ID Body"

Earth Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Lodge"

Home Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Sales"

Daycare Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Fundraiser"

Beulah Cyclones Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Cyclones Baseball"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

COVID-19 & Buffets

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 & Buffets"

New Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Deputy"

Water Usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Usage"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss