(The Hill) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) leaned in on some of the more salacious issues concerning Hunter Biden in her questioning of IRS whistleblowers who investigated Biden at a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday — and brought sexually explicit posters to make her point.

“Before we begin, I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home know that parental discretion is advised,” Greene said.

Greene’s questioning included her holding up small posters featuring graphic sexual photos from the laptop hard drive that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden, which were censored with black boxes.

The faces of others involved in the sexual acts were censored with black boxes, but Biden’s face is visible in the photos.

Staffers react as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., holds up sexually explicit images that she says are of Hunter Biden during her questioning of IRS whistleblowers during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“Should we be displaying this, Mr. Chairman?” ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) asked Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) near the end of Greene’s testimony.

Photos of Greene holding up the graphic images promptly filled up social media feeds.

Greene alleged that Hunter Biden had improperly used his company to write off payments to prostitutes, which IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler would not confirm.

He did say that there were deductions for what he believed to be escorts, and that a payment reported to be for a golf club membership was actually for a “sex club.”

Greene also asked questions about the Mann Act, which criminalizes transportation of women across state lines for the purposes of prostitution. Ziegler said that he could not speak specifically about the Mann Act, but could turn over the information he was compiling on Mann Act violations to the House Ways and Means Committee, which Greene could then request.

Ziegler and another IRS whistleblower at the hearing, Gary Shapley, had testified to the House Ways and Means Committee that they were displeased with how prosecutors handled the tax crimes case against Hunter Biden, accusing them of slow-walking the investigation.

Greene’s focus on explicit and salacious history of Hunter Biden, who has been public about his struggles with addiction, stands in contrast to Comer indicating in the past that the focus of the committee’s investigations of the Biden family’s business dealings would not focus on his personal actions.

Rep. Robert Garcia later in the hearing used Greene’s move to take a jab at the House GOP majority.

“Today’s hearing is like most of the majority’s investigations and hearings: A lot of allegations, zero proof, no receipts – but apparently, some dick pics,” Garcia said.