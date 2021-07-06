Grizzly bear attacks, kills bicyclist in Montana

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A bear (not pictured) attacked a hiker at Yellowstone National Park on May 28, marking the first such incident in almost a year. (Getty Images)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana wildlife agency spokesperson says a grizzly bear attacked and killed a person riding a bicycle early Tuesday.

Greg Lemon with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said the attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the area of Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena.

Lemon says a team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists has been assembled in the town to track down the bear. The identity of the victim has not been released.

In April, a backcountry guide was killed by a grizzly bear while fishing along the Yellowstone National Park border in southwestern Montana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News