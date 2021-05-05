Grizzly bear spotted in Big Snowy Mountains in Montana for first time

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Montana have confirmed the presence of a grizzly bear in the Big Snowy Mountains, a first for the region.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the adult bear was photographed last Friday by a landowner who set up the camera next to a dead cow carcass. The bear did not kill the cow.

Department officials said the closest grizzly bears had come to the Central Montana island mountain range prior to last week was in 2017.

The photographs are the latest signs of the animals searching for new habitat and serve as a reminder to practice bear awareness.