Grocery store prices post highest jump in 46 years

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Certain types of food aren’t just harder to find at grocery stores, but they cost more, too.

Prices surged last month, and the increases are unprecedented.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the prices of staples like eggs, meat and cereals recorded their highest increases in 46 years.

Eggs saw the biggest hike, up 16 percent.

But all six of the major grocery store food categories – Cereals and bakery products; meats, poultry, fish, and eggs; dairy and related products; fruits and vegetables; nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials and other food at home – are up at least 1.5 percent.

Grocery stores seem to be alone in price increases as most industries saw declines in April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13"

Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain"

Bismarck Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Soccer"

Backpacks for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks for Kids"

Rural Grocery Sales Boost

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocery Sales Boost"

Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20"

Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball"

Diaper Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diaper Need"

Mandan 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan 4th of July Parade"

Cancer Center Fundraising

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center Fundraising"

Birthday Surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Surprise"

4-H Students Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-H Students Canceled"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Butchered Cattle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Butchered Cattle"

Yellowhammer Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yellowhammer Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12"

Moose Poaching

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Poaching"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12"

Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge