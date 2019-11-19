Live Now
Group hopes to prevent “opossum dropping” on New Year’s Eve

Oz, a Virginia opossum, searches for food during an animal show for school kids visiting Flaming Gardens in Davie, Fla., Tuesday, May 13, 2013. Flamingo Gardens is 60 acres featuring 3000 species of rare & exotic, tropical, subtropical, and native plants and trees. The Everglades Wildlife Sanctuary is home to over 90 species of Florida native birds and animals, most of whom are permanently injured or non-releasable including Oz. Many unwanted exotic pets are dumped at the back gate of the park. (AP Photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A movement is growing in North Carolina to prevent the act of so-called “opossum dropping.”

The practice involves suspending an opossum in a transparent box on New Year’s Eve and slowly lowering it the ground as people count down to midnight.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that a western North Carolina town had conducted opossum drops for 24 years.

Brasstown in Clay County dropped its last opossum in 2018. But the organization Animal Help Now wants to prevent anyone from doing it elsewhere. That will require a change to state law that allows people to do anything they want to opossums for five days each year.

The group started a petition and gathered almost 160,000 signatures before the petition closed. The group says it’s continuing its legislative efforts.

