Group of House Republicans pen letter to President-elect Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Deleware on January 7, 2021, to announce key nominees for the Justice Department. – US President-elect Joe Biden called the USCapitol protests one of ‘darkest days’ in US history. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

With news of House Speak Nancy Pelosi trying to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a group of House Republicans, which includes North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong, penned a letter to President-elect Joe Biden asking that he request Pelosi to discontinue her efforts at impeaching the President.

With only days to go in Donald Trump’s presidency they feel it would undermine Joe Biden’s priority of unifying Americans.

The group also congratulated Biden on his upcoming inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.

You can read the full letter here: