Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(WFLA) — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has reportedly helped raise over $20 million for restaurant workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Fieri appeared on “TMZ Live” Thursday and announced that he raised $20 million for a Restaurant Employee Relief Fund by partnering with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

The Mayor of Flavortown told TMZ the money was raised in less than two months, amazingly. Fieri apparently worked the phones to get donations from major corporations in hospitality and food services.

If you would like to donate to the cause or apply for a one-time grant, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

