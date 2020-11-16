Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

“Hair” star Lynn Kellogg dies from COVID-19; Husband says contact was in Branson

National News

by: Chris Six

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Ivan Peixoto

BRANSON, Mo.- Lynn Kellogg Simpers, known as Lynn Kellogg, died last week from COVID-19; she was 77.

According to a story from the New York Times, her husband John Simpers, said she had been infected at a recent gathering in a large theater in Branson.

“Most of the people there were not wearing masks,” Simpers told the Times.

Ozarks First has reached out to the Taney County Health Department for comment on this story.

Kellogg, known for her role as Shelia in “Hair”, also made many late-night talk show appearances and had a role in the Elvis Presley western “Charro”.

Later in her life, Kellogg devoted her time to Christian music ministry around the Ozarks; she lived in Omaha, Arkansas.

Her publicist told Ozarks First, she was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, where she later died.

Kellogg is survived by her husband, John Simpers, sister Ede Kellogg Morris, brothers John and Harry Kellogg, stepson son Justin Simpers, and grandson Austin Noah Simpers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/16

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/16

Monday's Forecast: Decreasing clouds and wind

NDC NOV 16

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Ideas

Garrison Fire Dept. new engine

Local food pantry needs help

Holiday travel expectations

Early close affects businesses

Plays of the week November 15

MSU nurses help Trinity hospital

New animal shelter

MAFB Breed ban

Tom's Sunday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/15

Class B Region Championships

WDA volleyball tournament

State swim meet

Mobile home in Bismarck

EMT on COVID

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss