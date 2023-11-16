(WHTM) – Thousands of hammock swing chairs sold at Tractor Supply Co. have been recalled due to a fall hazard. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs have a plastic support buckle that can break when in use.

There have been 13 reported incidents related to broken buckles, including three instances of customers falling to the ground, Tractor Supply Co. says.

About 7,500 chairs sold at Tractor Supply stores and online for about $70 are affected by the recall. The items were sold between April and June 2023.

The chairs have blue and silver mesh fabric seats and black nylon straps, according to the recall. A removable hang tag featuring a photo of the chair under a Red Shed logo was also included.

(Courtesy USCPSC)

Anyone with one of these chairs should immediately stop using it and contact Tractor Supply for a full refund.

Tractor Supply can be reached online for recall information.

You can also contact them by calling (877) 718-6750 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Mondays through Saturdays or from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on Sundays.