Happy meals to ward off the winter blues

If you’re feeling down or depressed during winter, changing your diet to healthier offerings will lift your spirits.

So says a new British study which finds any dietary change has a positive effect on mental health.

The University of Manchester study determined that the benefits of dietary change positively impact mood in all individuals, not just those formally diagnosed with depressive disorders.

Study lead author Joseph Firth, a researcher with the university, says that the impact of diet on mood and mental health was not well understood before this study was undertaken.

Firth suggests making simple changes.

“Eating more nutrient-dense meals that are high in fiber and vegetables, while cutting back on fast-foods and refined sugars appear to be sufficient for avoiding the potentially negative psychological effects of a ‘junk food’ diet,” he says.

You can read more about the study and its methodology here.

