Harbor Freight recalls jack stands that can fail under load

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is warning people not to use Pittsburgh Automotive jack stands sold by Harbor Freight Tools because they can collapse when holding a load.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday that Harbor Freight is recalling over 1.7 million three-ton and six-ton steel jack stands.

The agency says the jack manufacturer has reported six injury claims from use or assembly of the six-ton stands and five claims from using the three-ton stands.

The injuries were not life-threatening, the agency said.

Agency documents say Harbor Freight will give buyers a gift card equal to the purchase price of the stands. 

