Hard cash: Florida suspect explodes ATM in failed try to get money inside

File photo of man using an ATM machine. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

(AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida were searching for a suspect who they believe exploded an ATM in an unsuccessful effort to steal money.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reports that an ATM exploded in Tampa early Sunday just after surveillance cameras caught the male suspect spray-painting the exterior cameras black at the Pilot Bank.

The suspect was unable to get through the ATM’s internal safe so no money was taken.

Authorities say a similar incident took place at another bank in nearby Oldsmar, Florida in November.

