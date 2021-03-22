Hasbro’s Monopoly game is changing, and you can help with the makeover

(WJW) — The makers of Monopoly are looking to update the decades-old game and are asking for the public’s help.

The game’s Community Chest cards are getting a makeover, the Hasbro toy company said in a statement. Out are the outdated cards about beauty pageants and life insurance and in are cards with topics focused on inclusivity and helping others.

All 16 cards are getting a refresh, Hasbro said, with Monopoly fans getting to vote on which new cards make the cut.

“The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name more than 85 years ago, and clearly today community is more important than ever,” Hasbro’s Eric Nyman said in a statement. “We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards. We’re really excited to see what new cards get voted in!”

Yup, you read that right: THE MONOPOLY GAME is changing, and YOU get to be a part of it. 🙌 Help us add a little community to the Community Chest by voting for your favorite new cards now! https://t.co/CqlNVlE7C6#CommunityChest pic.twitter.com/hJ55V1w2Ai — Hasbro (@Hasbro) March 18, 2021

You can help decide which new cards should head into the game’s Community Chest by voting on the Monopoly website. The company is encouraging people to vote on cards that “help reflect what community means in their real lives.”

The new cards are set to hit boards by the fall.

The company said in addition to the card redo, it plans to host its first Monopoly Charity Classic with a chance to win a $350,000 Community Chest fund. Four celebrities will compete to win a portion of the Community Chest to be donated to charity.