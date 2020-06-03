Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Hawaii fishermen catch 220 pounds of tuna, donate it to health care workers

National News

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN) – A group of fishermen in Hawaii had a lucky day at sea and decided to use their catch to feed their local health care workers.

The group caught two yellowfin tuna totaling 220 pounds.

The fish was sent to a seafood distributor who cleaned, cooked, and prepared the tuna into more than 300 poke bowls.

The meals were then delivered to Honolulu’s Straub Medical Center and the Queen’s Medical Center.

The men said they were inspired to do good for their community after witnessing another local fisherman, 104-year-old Setsuo Todoroki, regularly catch fish he then donated to strangers in need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ward Co Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Facilities"

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

In Loving Memory children's book

Thumbnail for the video titled "In Loving Memory children's book"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

RHDV

Thumbnail for the video titled "RHDV"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"

Robert One Minute 6-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-2"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Troy Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troy Olson"

Peace in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace in Minot"

Canola Flea Beetle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Canola Flea Beetle"

Penny Sales Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penny Sales Tax"

Fargo Cleaning Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Cleaning Up"

Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF"

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge