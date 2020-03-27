1  of  2
Breaking News
40 Trinity Hospital staff in self-quarantine No lockdown order for North Dakota
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Hawaii telescope protesters leave camp due to virus concerns

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday, July 14, 2019, file photo, the sun sets behind telescopes at the summit of Mauna Kea. Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Hawaii island have left their camp because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the move came after more than eight months of nonviolent protests at the base of the Mauna Kea Access Road. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Hawaii’s Big Island have pulled out of their camp due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The move came after more than eight months of nonviolent protests at the base of the Mauna Kea Access Road, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reportedThursday.

Construction of one of the world’s largest telescopes on Hawaii’s tallest mountain, Mauna Kea, has been stalled by project opponents who say the telescope will desecrate land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians.

The large tents erected last year as a warehouse, kitchen and instructional area were removed and protest supporters were asked to leave, protest leader Andre Perez said Wednesday.

“Because of the concern for human health and safety, we’ve decided to leave,” Perez said. “We feel that there’s no imminent threat from TMT, that’s our assessment, and so human health and safety is paramount for us.”

Protesters posted videos on social media saying medical professionals advised them to reduce travel and “stay in our bubbles and remain home” until the coronavirus threat passes.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Protesters successfully blocked the access road for more than five months. Law enforcement officials arrested 39 protesters on July 17 for obstructing the road during nonviolent demonstrations but never made another attempt to clear the road.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim pledged in December there would be no police effort to remove protesters from the mountain and convinced telescope opponents to move tents and other equipment off the road.

Construction has not advanced since then because protesters continued to camp near the road and hold demonstrations.

Perez does not expect the departure of protesters will prompt officials to restart the project in the near future, although no promises were made.

“We have not gotten any pledges or any confirmation or agreement with them at all,” Perez said.

He added: “We’re confident that they’re not going to move with TMT during this time of pandemic crisis.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

2 New Exec Orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 New Exec Orders"

Music at CHI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music at CHI"

Pebble Creek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pebble Creek"

Telemedicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemedicine"

Telehealth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telehealth"

Overpayment Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overpayment Scam"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face Masks"

Rent Paid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rent Paid"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"

United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way"

Protecting Homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Homeless"

Calls Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calls Down"

Community Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Funds"

Virtual Nursing Program MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Nursing Program MSU"

Cupcake Kits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cupcake Kits"

Virtual Dance Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Dance Classes"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge