HBO is reportedly developing a ‘Harry Potter’ TV series

In this file photo, actor Rupert Grint, actor Daniel Radcliffe and actress Emma Watson attend the Harry Potter cast “Hand, Foot and Wand-Print” ceremony held at Grauman’s Chinese Theater July 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — If you tried a summoning charm to conjure up more Harry Potter content, it looks like it may have worked. HBO Max is reportedly in the early stages of creating a live-action show based on the life of Hogwarts alumni.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, it’s still way too early to pull out your Hufflepuff house scarf and prepare to tune in. The project is still in an exploratory phase, and no writers or talent have been hired for the project.

According to the Reporter, the seven-book, eight-film series remains one of the most valuable franchises for WarnerMedia, HBO Max’s parent company. Executives will be working with creator J.K. Rowling on launching into the booming streaming programming space.

Variety says WarnerMedia has denied the project on the record, but anonymous sources have confirmed that early-stage work is underway. Variety says it’s not yet clear what part of the Potter story the show would take on.

While you wait, a third film from the “Fantastic Beasts” spinoff series is expected out in 2022.

