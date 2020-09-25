Deputies respond to home of fan screaming ‘shoot!’ while watching Stanley Cup Final

National News

by: WFLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man and some of his friends were rooting for the Tampa Bay Lightning a little too loudly Wednesday night, prompting a visit from law enforcement.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 26-year-old Devon Garnett after neighbors reported someone screaming “shoot!”

“I wanted [Victor] Hedman to shoot the puck, so I screamed, ‘Shoot! Shoot!'” Garnett said.

Deputies told the friends they had received a call about a potential domestic dispute.

“We were just trying to scream for Steven Stamkos,” Garnett said. “Who would call the cops? Did they not know the Lightning were playing?”

Garnett said for future games, he’ll clarify and say “shoot the puck” to avoid any problems.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/25

Friday Forecast: cooler and breezy

furry friday sept 25

ndc sept 25

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

Minot Boy's Tennis

Community Clean up

Handbags for Ethiopia

Hidden in the Dakotas: a KX News Town Hall

Beulah Volleyball

Thursday, September 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Oktoberfest Mandan

Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24

Thursday's Forecast: warm & breezy

Yoga Therapy

NDC SEPT 24

TGU Football

Dickinson Football

Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss