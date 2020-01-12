Health Officials Say this Flu Season is on Track to be Worse than Last Year’s

(WASHINGTON D.C.)– Federal health officials say this year’s flu season is already as bad as last year’s, and it could get worse.

So far, nearly 3,000 people have died from the flu, and that worries doctors because we’re still two months away from when flu cases typically peak.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, has a blunt warning, “The flu can kill you, flu can make you very sick.”

According to the CDC, as of last week, more than 6.4 million people were infected. Nearly 3,000 people, including 27 children, have died. And more than 55,000 people were hospitalized.

“This year we are on a trajectory that looks like it’s right tracking with two of the worst years we’ve had, 2017-18 and 2014-15,” Dr. Fauci added.

What worries experts like Dr. Fauci the most is that statistically, we haven’t even reached the height of flu season.

He explained, “We have not yet peaked for sure, we generally peak late in the winter.”

The good news? It’s not too late to get a flu shot, especially for those at higher risk: kids, the elderly, or people with chronic medical conditions.

“The benefits of influenza vaccines are very clear, either you protect yourself from getting initially infected, or even if you do get infected it can prevent you from progressing to serious disease,” Dr. Fauci said.

The vaccine is widely available in pharmacies and doctors’ offices. Fauci says it’s your best line of defense.

“If you have not gotten vaccinated, you should get vaccinated, it is not too late to get vaccinated,” Dr. Fauci concluded.