(AP) — A hearing has been set next month to determine if a 14-year-old West Yellowstone boy can be charged as an adult in the beating death of his 12-year-old nephew.

The defendant is charged in Youth Court with felony deliberate homicide in the Feb. 3 death of James “Alex” Hurley.

District Judge John Brown scheduled a transfer hearing on March 5.

Hurley’s grandparents are also charged in the boy’s death.