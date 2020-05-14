Heinz Ketchup creates ‘slowest puzzle on earth’ made entirely of the color red

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you’re a fan of puzzles, you might have found your match with Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

The condiment company created a puzzle featuring 570 pieces.

It might not sound so bad, except that it’s entirely the color red — Heinz red to be exact.

The puzzle was part of a contest promotion. To enter, you had to comment on one of Heinz’ social media pages with the name of the person with whom you’d like to complete the puzzle. Those who signed up could win one of 57 puzzles.

The contest wrapped up on May 8, so it’s unclear how many are left, but many people still seem to be commenting on the posts with hopes of getting one.

