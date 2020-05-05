Here come COVID-19 tracing apps – and privacy trade-offs

Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum
This April 28, 2020, photo shows a smartphone app built for the state of Utah displaying coronavirus test sites. The app tracks symptoms and shares location data for contact tracing, the process of determining who might have been exposed to the virus. The app is “a tool to help jog the memory of the person who is positive so we can more readily identify where they’ve been, who they’ve been in contact with, if they choose to allow that,” said Angela Dunn, Utah’s state epidemiologist. (AP Photo/Lindsay Whitehurst)

Many governments eager to reopen their societies are starting to bet on smartphone apps to help stanch the coronavirus pandemic. But their decisions on which technologies to use highlight some uncomfortable trade-offs between protecting privacy and public health.

The first such apps collect user data and sometimes their location history to warn people about possible exposure to COVID-19.

Such information could help authorities detect new outbreak hot spots, but it could also potentially be abused by police or immigration agents.

By contrast, Apple and Google are offering new software designed to support apps that will alert individuals directly about exposure, an approach increasingly popular in Europe.

