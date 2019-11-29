Here’s what to avoid buying on Black Friday

Shoppers start looking for Black Friday deals at the opening of an At Home store in Frisco, Texas, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The 2019 holiday season will be a good measure of the U.S. economy’s health. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Black Friday might serve as the traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season. However, that’s not always when you’ll find the best prices. Experts say waiting until after the shopping bonanza for some purchases might be wise.

Here’s a quick look at when you can find the best deals on popular products.

Wait for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday offers great tech deals, especially on all things computer: laptops, desktops and gaming PCs, said Kristin McGrath, editor and shopping expert at BlackFriday.com.. That’s because retailers will mark down these playthings starting the week of Christmas. Clothing. Retailers such as Old Navy and others typically discount heavily on Cyber Monday, so it’s best to hold off on clothing purchases until Cyber Monday, when you can find sitewide discount codes.

Wait for “Travel Deal Tuesday”

If you have travel plans coming up, your best bet may be to search for flights and hotels on Tuesday, December 3, which flight-tracking service Hopper calls “Travel Deal Tuesday.”

Flight and hotel prices are consistently the lowest in the post-Thanksgiving shopping period on this day, based on analysis of about 25 billion flight and hotel prices.

Wait until closer to Christmas

If it’s not a popular toy in danger of selling out, wait closer to Christmas to buy your toys and games. Holiday decor and seasonal items. If you can hold off until a day or two before Christmas, you’ll get great deals on holiday decor, she added. Of course, you’ll get even better prices if you wait until the day after the holiday.

So what should you buy on Black Friday?