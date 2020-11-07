Hershey’s Halloween sales up despite fewer trick-or-treaters

National News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Hershey says its Halloween candy sales were up slightly this year despite lower enthusiasm for trick-or-treating amid the pandemic.

CEO Michele Buck said Friday that earlier shipments of Halloween candy to stores helped boost sales. So did marketing messages that suggested safe ways to celebrate.

Buck said investments in online sales capacity also helped move more candy.

Hershey’s e-commerce sales grew 80% in the third quarter.

The early Halloween sales helped Hershey to a stronger-than-expected third quarter. The company said its sales rose 4% to $2.2 billion in the July-September period.

