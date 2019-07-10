Hiding suspect found by cops after loudly passing gas

LIBERTY, Mo. (KRON) – What better way to catch a suspect on the run than to use your basic senses?

That’s what happened in Clay County, Missouri where authorities say the suspect “passed gas so loudly” he gave up his own hiding spot!

“If you’ve got a felony warrant out for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a [poop emoji] day, #ItHappened,” the sheriff’s department captioned the post. “We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!”

The picture shows two officers along with a K9 officer.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.