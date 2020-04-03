Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics

Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PLANTATION, FL – JUNE 30: A Hobby Lobby store is seen on June 30, 2014 in Plantation, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hobby Lobby announced on Friday the company will temporarily close all stores and furlough nearly all store employees effective Friday.

“As the country continues efforts to manage and mitigate the devastating health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus, Hobby Lobby will, after careful consideration, close the remainder of its stores, and furlough nearly all store employees and a large portion of corporate and distribution employees, effective Friday, April 3rd, at 8:00 p.m,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it will maintain medical, dental, life, and long-term disability benefits for furloughed employees through at least May 1. The company will also pay the cost of employee premiums.

 “In order to allow our furloughed employees to take full advantage of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Recovery Rebates provided to eligible employees by the federal government, we are ending emergency leave pay and suspending use of Company provided paid time off benefits (PPTO and Vacation) in accordance with the requirements outlined in the CARES Act (subject to State law requirements,” the company said in the statement.

According to the company, stores “will remain closed until further notice.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3"

A weekend warm up is ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A weekend warm up is ahead"

COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Corornavirus Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corornavirus Scams"

Election PAckets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election PAckets"

Prairie Sky Breads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prairie Sky Breads"

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck Drivers"

Essential Truckers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Essential Truckers"

Summer Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Olympics"

Less Pollution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Less Pollution"

Bed Bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bugs"

Garrison Public Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Public Schools"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Bis Downtowners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bis Downtowners"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge