Home Theater in small bites: Tiny plays offered to stage at home

Playwright Tre’von Griffith appears in a self-portrait. Griffith is part of a national initiative called “Play at Home,” a push by not-for-profit theater companies from New York to California to keep people connected to live theater. “It’s a nice way to introduce myself to a broader audience and to articulate stories that I like to tell,” said Griffith. “It’s a really cool idea to just bring the theater to you.” (Tre’von Griffith via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a push by not-for-profit theater companies from New York to California to keep people connected to live theater.

It’s called “Play at Home,” and this week it crossed a milestone with 100 new plays.

The initiative works like this: Theaters commission playwrights to write a new 10-minute play for $500. Those plays are then offered free online so people can download them for performances at home or via video chat with relatives and friends.

They’ve proven a way for playwrights to offer works directly to an audience, bypassing directors, actors and producers.