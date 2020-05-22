Home Theater in small bites: Tiny plays offered to stage at home

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a push by not-for-profit theater companies from New York to California to keep people connected to live theater.
It’s called “Play at Home,” and this week it crossed a milestone with 100 new plays.
The initiative works like this: Theaters commission playwrights to write a new 10-minute play for $500. Those plays are then offered free online so people can download them for performances at home or via video chat with relatives and friends.
They’ve proven a way for playwrights to offer works directly to an audience, bypassing directors, actors and producers.