Homeowner: Airbnb guest threw party that trashed island home

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (AP) — The owner of an island home off South Carolina’s coast is suing Airbnb, claiming it only reimbursed him for a “fraction” of the damages that a guest who threw a big party did to his home.

In a federal lawsuit filed this week, Scott Shaw said the party left his home smelling of a mixture of marijuana, cigarettes, beer and vomit. Blood and vomit were found on the walls, towels and bedding, the lawsuit states.

Shaw says he believes he is owed about$150,000 in both property and punitive damages. He did not say what the company paid him. He said Airbnb claims in its marketing materials that it guarantees up to $1 million reimbursement for property damage.

“Airbnb’s ‘host guarantee’ is nothing close to any type of ‘guarantee’ and in fact it is false, misleading and deceptive,” the lawsuit states.

A representative ofSan Francisco-based Airbnb said Friday that the company was looking into the matter.

Shaw says the Airbnb guest in his Isle of Palms home threw a party with about 100 people or more attending. They left holes in the walls and broke a staircase railing, door and countertop, among other things, he said.

