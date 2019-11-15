Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Hotella Nutella pop-up hotel coming to Napa Valley

National News

by: KRON 4

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 18 2010 file photo,a bartender spreads Nutella on a crepe in a creperie in Rome. French workers frustrated over salary negotiations are blocking the world’s biggest Nutella factory. Tensions are mounting at the site in Villers-Ecalles in Normandy, where activists from the Workers’ Force union have been blocking trucks from entering or leaving the factory for a week. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar, File)

NAPA VALLEY (KRON) – Nutella lovers – this may be the sweetest opportunity ever!

The hazelnut spread brand is planning a pop-up experience in Napa Valley in January, and they’re selecting a few lucky people to bask in all the sweetness.

This won’t be like Taco Bell’s highly-successful pop-up hotel that opened in Palm Springs for four nights back in August.

This is going to be a more exclusive experience, available to only three lucky contestant winners for a stay on Jan. 10 to 12, 2020.

Each winner will get to take along one guest.

Round-trip airfare and accommodations for 3 days and 2 nights are included as part of the contest prize.

You’ll also get a soul food brunch, Nutella breakfast dinner, and Nutella-inspired decor and hotel items, too.

If you’re interested, you must demonstrate in a short video why Nutella makes your morning special.

You’ll be judged based on your “creativity, passion for Nutella and connection to breakfast.”

All entries will be accepted on the Hotella Nutella website now through Dec. 8.

Good luck!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Kidder County vs Cavalier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Cavalier"

Good Night Minot preview 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 1"

Good Night Minot preview 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 2"

Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15"

Homefront Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homefront Food"

Region 5 Volleyball Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball Championship"

WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State

Thumbnail for the video titled "WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State"

Class AAA Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Preview"

Century Swim and Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Swim and Dive"

Mandan Swim and DIve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Swim and DIve"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Recreational Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreational Marijuana"

Reserve Turnkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reserve Turnkey"

Harvey Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Fire"

Med D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Med D"

Macmillan Publishers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macmillan Publishers"

Go Red for Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go Red for Women"

VV: Joe Candyman Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "VV: Joe Candyman Thomas"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge