House passes bill to lower drug prices

National News

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Americans all around the country simply can’t afford their medications.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says HR 3, the Democratic bill passed by the house, would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate drug prices.

“As stupid as it may sound, right now the law prohibits HHS or Medicare from negotiating with drug companies,” Cleaver said.

It would also cap annual out of pocket expenses for seniors or Medicare at $2,000 and stop drug companies from raising prices without a good reason.

“This will have a very very positive effect on people’s access to life-saving health-sustaining prescription drugs,” House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer said.

President Trump and Senate Republicans also say they want to lower the cost of prescription drugs but oppose HR 3.

“There’s got to be a way that we can slow down those price increases without impacting the desire to make improvements to those drugs in the future,” Senator Mike Rounds said.

Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenaur doesn’t believe lowering drug prices will prevent the development of new treatments.

“I just think that’s cynical. In the long run they’re not going to punish the American consumers and threaten their future,” Blumenaur said.

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus hopes senators will take the bill seriously.

“They’re going to have to answer to their constituents. everywhere I go in Las Vegas, the voters tell me can’t you do something about the high price of drugs?” Titus said.

But Republicans say their own proposal is more bipartisan and more likely to become law.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Electric Cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Cars"

N.D. State Auditor Josh Gallion discusses time in office; former 36-year employee expresses concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. State Auditor Josh Gallion discusses time in office; former 36-year employee expresses concerns"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

BECEP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BECEP"

Car Documents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Documents"

Wreaths in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths in Minot"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12"

Thursday Forecast: Slightly Warmer With Another Round Of Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Slightly Warmer With Another Round Of Snow"

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge