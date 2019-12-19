House votes to impeach President Donald Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump addresses the Economic Club of New York Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong voted no on both articles of impeachment.

On Wednesday, the House debated two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The final vote came Wednesday evening after lawmakers approved a rule allowing six hours of debate, evenly divided between Democratic and Republican representatives.

The House voted on each article separately, with abuse of power first and obstruction of Congress second.

A vote of 230 YEA to 197 NAY to 1 PRESENT for abuse of power.

A vote of 229 YEA to 198 NAY to 1 PRESENT for obstruction of Congress was handed down.

Now, Senators will hold a trial where they have the power to acquit the president, or convict him and remove him from office.

The first president to be impeached after the adoption of the Constitution was Andrew Johnson in 1868 for breaching the Tenure of Office Act. Bill Clinton was also impeached in 1999. Both were acquitted by the Senate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"

Carolyn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carolyn"

Snow Removal Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Budget"

Ice Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Issues"

Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader"

Impeachment Rally Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Rally Minot"

Embroidery Caskets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Embroidery Caskets"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge