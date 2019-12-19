House votes to impeach President Donald Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress

President Donald Trump addresses the Economic Club of New York Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong voted no on both articles of impeachment.

On Wednesday, the House debated two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The final vote came Wednesday evening after lawmakers approved a rule allowing six hours of debate, evenly divided between Democratic and Republican representatives.

The House voted on each article separately, with abuse of power first and obstruction of Congress second.

A vote of 230 YEA to 197 NAY to 1 PRESENT for abuse of power.

A vote of 229 YEA to 198 NAY to 1 PRESENT for obstruction of Congress was handed down.

Now, Senators will hold a trial where they have the power to acquit the president, or convict him and remove him from office.

The first president to be impeached after the adoption of the Constitution was Andrew Johnson in 1868 for breaching the Tenure of Office Act. Bill Clinton was also impeached in 1999. Both were acquitted by the Senate.