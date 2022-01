As the pandemic continues, many people at home have taken up cooking. So what is the toughest task for those wanting to whip up some tasty homemade items?

According to a new survey, more than half of Americans still can’t seem to get down simple recipes, with the most difficult being pancakes.

Thirty-eight percent say they struggle to whip up a decent batch of flapjacks.

More than a third say they struggle to serve up a side of eggs, and 30 percent can’t master the mashed potato.