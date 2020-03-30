Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

How does the Coronavirus Paid Leave Act affect small business employees?

National News

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(NEWS10) — The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, known as the “Paid Leave Act” was signed into law last Wednesday. Since the law goes into effect on April 1, the Department of Labor issued some guidance for workers and employers to explain the act.

The law will require small companies with fewer than 500 employees, to give their workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic limited paid leave benefits.

According to the Department of Labor, employers who qualify for the FFCRA must provide either

  1. Two weeks of paid sick leave at the employee’s regular rate of pay when the employee is unable to work due to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine, or if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking medical care
  2. Two weeks of paid sick leave at two-thirds the employee’s regular rate of pay if they are unable to work because they are caring for someone else who is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms.

If the employee has been with the company for at least 30 days, the employer must provide an additional 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave at two-thirds the employee’s regular rate. The 10 weeks paid sick leave is for employee’s who can’t work because they need to take care of a child whose school or day care is closed due to COVID-19.

If you qualify for either form of paid sick leave, you must provide documentation from applicable IRS forms to your employer.

These are some things that would not qualify you for paid sick leave under the new law:

  • If your employer furloughs or temporarily lays you off before April 1, 2020, you are not eligible
  • If your work-site was closed due to lack of business or because the state mandated a closure after April 1st

“The response to the guidance we’ve published so far has illustrated the critical need that workers and employers have for this important information,” said Wage and Hour Division Administrator Cheryl Stanton. “This round includes some of the most common questions we are receiving and will help ensure that the American workforce has all the tools and information needed in these very trying times.”

For more guidance from the Department of Labor on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act: CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30"

Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Restaurant Take Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Take Out"

Mask Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask Drive"

MSU Football workout

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Football workout"

Blood Banks Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Banks Help"

Landlords & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landlords & COVID-19"

Robert One Minute 3-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-29-20"

Financial Bank Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Bank Game"

Airport Sees Decline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Sees Decline"

Mohall Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mohall Truck Drivers"

3D Library Printer

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Library Printer"

Disaster Declaration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disaster Declaration"

COVID-19 Case Numbers, March 29th

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Numbers, March 29th"

Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming"

Nurse Tests Positive Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Tests Positive Update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge