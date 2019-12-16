How long is the sermon? Study ranks Christian churches

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Senior Pastor Rusty Sowell gives a sermon, one he says started last Sunday and continues today, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

It seems appropriate or, perhaps, ironic that the Pew Research Center should release a study on the length of sermons based on religious denomination.

For, the bottom line to the study is what faith you are determines how long you’re going to sit in the pews listening to messages about and lessons from The Bible.

According to Pew, sermons at historically black Protestant churches last 54 minutes on average. That’s nearly four times as long as Roman Catholic sermons.

The median time for sermons in mainline Protestant churches is 25 minutes

In evangelical churches, it’s 39 minutes.

According to Pew, congregations at the historically black churches are most likely to hear the word “hallelujah.” Evangelical worshippers are most likely to hear about “eternal hell.”

Almost all sermons mention books from the Old and New Testaments. Interestingly, smaller churches are more likely to quote the Old Testament than larger congregations.

You can read the complete Pew survey here.

