(NEXSTAR) — With two Republican senators vowing to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, the contentious confirmation period will come to an end. Brown Jackson is expected to be confirmed later this week, becoming the first Black woman to make it to the nation’s highest court.

But Brown Jackson’s journey has been anything easy or certain.

Using Senate records, we’ve listed other nominees who weren’t so lucky and weren’t confirmed. Often, confirmations would lapse between presidential terms before the Senate was able to hold hearings for various reasons (sometimes for political reasons).

Nominee Year President Outcome John E. Badger 1853 Fillmore No action taken Jeremiah S. Black 1861 Buchanan No action taken Robert Bork 1987 Reagan Rejected Edward A. Bradford 1852 Fillmore No action taken Pierce Butler* 1922 Harding No action taken G. Harrold Carswell 1970 Nixon Rejected Caleb Cushing 1874 Grant Withdrawn John J. Crittenden 1811 J. Q. Adams No action taken Abe Fortas 1968 L.B. Johnson Withdrawn Merrick Garland 2016 Obama No action taken John Marshall Harlan II* 1954 Eisenhower No action taken Clement Haynsworth 1969 Nixon Rejected Ebenezer R. Hoar 1869 Grant Rejected William B. Hornblower 1893, 1893 Cleveland No action taken, Rejected Edward King 1844, 1844 Tyler No action taken, Withdrawn Stanley Matthews* 1881 Hayes No action taken William C. Micou 1853 Fillmore No action taken Harriet Miers 2005 G. W. Bush Withdrawn John J. Parker 1930 Hoover Rejected William Paterson* 1793 Washington Withdrawn Wheeler Hazard Peckham 1894 Cleveland Rejected John M. Read 1845 Tyler No action taken John Roberts* 2005 G. W. Bush Withdrawn John Rutledge 1795 Washington Rejected John C. Spencer 1844, 1844 Tyler, Tyler Rejected, Withdrawn Henry Stanbery 1866 A. Johnson No action taken Roger B. Taney* 1835 Jackson No action taken Homer Thornberry 1968 L. B. Johnson Withdrawn Reuben Walworth 1844, 1844, 1844 Tyler Withdrawn, No action taken, Withdrawn George Henry Williams 1873 Grant Withdrawn Alexander Wolcott 1811 Madison Rejected George W. Woodward 1845 Polk Rejected NOTE: Nominees noted with an * eventually went on to be confirmed via another nomination. The 26 others were never confirmed.

There have also been several nominees who were confirmed but never served. Many ultimately declined: John Quincy Adams, William Cushing, Roscoe Conkling, Robert H. Harrison, John Jay and Levi Lincoln, Sr. Edwin Stanton, nominated by Ulysses S. Grant in 1869, died before he could serve.

Of the nominees who were rejected, the U.S. Senate notes John Parker (1930) was the only rejection for a 74 year period between 1894 and 1968. Garland’s nomination is also significant in that the GOP-controlled Senate refused hearings as there was a forthcoming election — which was a new reasoning. Barbara Perry, the Director of Presidential Studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center of Public Affairs, told TIME the reasoning given by Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t outlined in the Constitution and that about six presidents were able to successfully have nominees confirmed during lame-duck periods.

Altogether, 127 SCOTUS nominees have been confirmed since 1789.