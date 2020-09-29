How should dogs wear pants? Bagel Bites wants to know

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In honor of National Dog Week Bagel Bites is asking a very important question.

According to a representative from Bagel Bites, “We know dogs should wear pants, but how? Whether you’re team “four-legged pants” or proudly stand with the “two-legged pants” crew, Bagel Bites pizza snacks has your pup’s legs covered.”

Polls closed on September 23rd, and the results may or may not surprise you. 88.5% of people voted that dogs should wear “2-legged” pants.

It’s not a surprise that the pizza snacks’ custom dog pants sold out after releasing a limited number at howdogswearpants.com for $19.95.