“How smoothly they run all that stuff is incredible” Coach Will Wade on LSU’s new offense

It seems LSU’s offense is breaking another record every game the Tigers play. In fact, after totaling the Tigers points following their 66-38 at Vanderbilt, LSU has scored 231 points through their first four games, which is the most points in the history of the SEC for a team through the first four weeks of a season. LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade has been impressed with the Tigers’ new offense.

“To go to Texas in the second game and how smoothly all that operates, I think people are way overlooking. That is hard to do. To totally change your tempo, your operation and how smoothly they run all that stuff is incredible,” Coach Wade said.

